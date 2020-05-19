Orora (ASX:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.41. Orora shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 4,612,555 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Orora alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from Orora’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Orora’s payout ratio is currently 109.24%.

In other Orora news, insider Alan Sindel purchased 30,000 shares of Orora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$78,000.00 ($55,319.15). Also, insider Brian Lowe bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$262,000.00 ($185,815.60).

About Orora (ASX:ORA)

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.