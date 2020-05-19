P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Posts Earnings Results

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. P & F Industries had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. P & F Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Get P & F Industries alerts:

About P & F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for P & F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P & F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.