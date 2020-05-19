PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.56

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as low as $12.87. PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 89,863 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PUGOY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.30.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

