Piper Sandler Weighs in on Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

MPC opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,447,000 after buying an additional 730,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

