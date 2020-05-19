Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.13

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and traded as low as $7.86. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 82,000 shares.

Separately, TD Securities raised Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $204.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 100.19%.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

