Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Pool worth $105,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,743,000 after purchasing an additional 139,075 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,055,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,897 shares of company stock worth $5,405,883 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $229.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.16. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $238.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

