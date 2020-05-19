Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 522 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,366,000 after acquiring an additional 648,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,986,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,960,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 218,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 199,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. Rapid7 Inc has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The firm had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,172 shares of company stock worth $3,918,461 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.