Private Capital Group LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $23,738,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Penumbra by 18.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.30, for a total value of $56,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $385,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,348 shares of company stock worth $8,718,430 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEN stock opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $194.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

