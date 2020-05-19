Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

Shares of JPM opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

