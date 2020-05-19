ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,839 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,078,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.98 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $136.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.10.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

