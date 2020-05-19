ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 767.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,310 shares of company stock worth $24,944,689. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

