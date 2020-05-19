ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,386.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,260.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,327.79. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.