ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,654,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,474,000. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL opened at $194.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.89 and a 200-day moving average of $195.89. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $273.16.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.