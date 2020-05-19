ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $375.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $388.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.96.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total transaction of $496,916.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total transaction of $3,754,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,867,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,459 shares of company stock worth $117,153,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

