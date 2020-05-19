ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $59.86.

