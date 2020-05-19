ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 288 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.11. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.