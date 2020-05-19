ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 630 Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 183,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 84,778 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

STNE stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. StoneCo Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

