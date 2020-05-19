Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Pool Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Pool in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Shares of POOL opened at $229.56 on Tuesday. Pool has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $238.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,897 shares of company stock worth $5,405,883. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pool by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pool by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

