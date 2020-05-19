Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Raised by Analyst

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE:PSX opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

