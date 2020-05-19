QLC Chain Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $77,626.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Bitbns and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.15 or 0.02063725 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00087682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00175007 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinnest, Binance, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

