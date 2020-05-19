RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.95

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 254355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBGLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

