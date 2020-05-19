Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of ONEOK worth $17,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Shares of OKE opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

