Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 205,249 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,610,649 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,249 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after buying an additional 15,628,927 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $54,551,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after buying an additional 5,909,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,579,000 after buying an additional 4,230,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $43,697,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 2.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

