Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of FMC worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.94.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.