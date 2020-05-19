Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hess were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hess by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 537,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 174,326 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,231.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $483,194. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

HES stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

