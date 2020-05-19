Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $60.35

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and traded as low as $56.15. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $56.15, with a volume of 374 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

