Ruff (RUFF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. Ruff has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $831,919.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.15 or 0.02063725 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00087682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00175007 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

