Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 63,761 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,439,000 after purchasing an additional 669,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,269,000 after purchasing an additional 79,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,601,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,093,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,683,000 after acquiring an additional 398,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

