Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 677 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 777,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,983,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after purchasing an additional 175,979 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 786,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,835,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average is $118.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

