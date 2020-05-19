Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89.

