Seadrill (SDRL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by $0.22. Seadrill had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 87.82%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SDRL opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Seadrill has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $227.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.07.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

