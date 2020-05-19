Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

NYSE HII opened at $180.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.73.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

