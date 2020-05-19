Short Interest in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Increases By 90.9%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the April 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

TTI stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $51.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million. TETRA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. Research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 484.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

