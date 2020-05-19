Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.58. Sigma Healthcare shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 1,960,679 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The stock has a market cap of $625.02 million and a PE ratio of -45.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.61.

In other news, insider Mark Hooper acquired 738,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$446,613.42 ($316,747.11).

Sigma Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:SIG)

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

