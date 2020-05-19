SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18, RTT News reports. SINA had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. SINA’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SINA stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.08. SINA has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BOCOM International downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SINA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

