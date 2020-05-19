Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.79

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and traded as low as $15.10. Snc-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 835 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNCAF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

