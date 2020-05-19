S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Reduced by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in S&P Global by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after purchasing an additional 104,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.62.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $311.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $316.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.