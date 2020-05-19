Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9,689.62

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9,689.62 ($127.46) and last traded at GBX 9,570 ($125.89), with a volume of 11161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,468 ($124.55).

SPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) price target (up previously from GBX 8,900 ($117.07)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,310 ($96.16) to GBX 7,535 ($99.12) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 6,900 ($90.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,371.92 ($110.13).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,611.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,739.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, for a total transaction of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

