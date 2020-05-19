Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

