Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.41

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and traded as low as $55.00. Synairgen shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 1,062,295 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Synairgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Synairgen alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.77. The company has a market cap of $85.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45.

About Synairgen (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.