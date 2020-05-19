TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Benchmark

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $142.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.96.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $135.53 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $135.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.71. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.