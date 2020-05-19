Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TRGP opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

