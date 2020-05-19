Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,540,000 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the April 30th total of 7,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,088,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 17,011.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 516,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.