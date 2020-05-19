Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Short Interest Update

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,051 shares of company stock worth $16,842,799. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $49,798,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after acquiring an additional 888,297 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 137.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 910,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after buying an additional 527,645 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 475,416 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,599,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

