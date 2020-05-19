Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the April 30th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $553.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $873.00.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $520.19 per share, with a total value of $149,814.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 1,002 shares of company stock valued at $500,124 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

