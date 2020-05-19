Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 200,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

THR stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $27.73.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

