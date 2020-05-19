Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 568,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Gary L. Cowger purchased 42,245 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $70,126.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 146,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 92,426 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

TWI opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.86. Titan International has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.75 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

