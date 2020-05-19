Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Up 36.6% in May

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 million, a P/E ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Townsquare Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

