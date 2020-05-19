TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Update

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of TRTX opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $469.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 225.54 and a quick ratio of 343.93. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $21.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.48%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRTX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $516,325 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 709.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

