Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trivago had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $510.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.30. Trivago has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRVG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.15 to $1.80 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trivago from $3.30 to $1.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

